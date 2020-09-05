Gaps in COVID treatment come to fore at ZP general body meet

Bhongir, YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

05 September 2020 23:31 IST

Collector admits shortage of medicos, says more staff being trained

Are hospitals — the district Area hospital, primary and community health centres — equipped to treat COVID-19? Factually, how many tests are being done? What is the budget allocated? Do we have sufficient staff? How are frontline warriors taken care of?”

These are some specific questions that mandal-level leaders posed to officials, at the Zilla Parishad general body meet presided by its chief A. Sandeep Reddy and District Collector Anita Ramachandran. However, the replies were not satisfactory. According to a leader from Choutuppal, although there was a COVID-19 mobile van, lack of staff to oversee the procedure was resulting in crowding.

“It is like going there to get infected afresh,” he commented. Others Pochampally and S. Narayanpur had similar complaints.

Advertising

Advertising

While Ms. Ramachandran intervened to explain that more staff are being trained, she also disclosed that there is a shortage of medical staff. “We gave several advertisements for filling up of 10 vacancies for on-contract doctors during COVID-19, but no one turned up. So the State team sent four doctors, of which one is yet to report. We need doctors,” she said.

The situation at the district Area Hospital was also exposed, when a ZPTC member complained openly that his father was sent away to a private hospital for an emergency dressing.

The hospital has only one civil surgeon for the sanctioned strength of 11. It also did not conduct hospital development committee meetings since March, and, as members put it, cases of pregnancy and others were being turned down citing COVID-19 reasons.

“We are thankful to you for the services, but you should be responsible too,” chairman Mr. Sandeep Reddy, who lost his cool twice, told officials who gave disappointing replies.

Congress floor leader Mr. Nagesh demanded that COVID-19 treatment should be through Aarogyasri scheme and also, for filling up of vacancies doctor salaries must be enhanced.

Another leader, ZP co-option member Mr. Khaleel, turned emotional pointing to the department-wise data and the day’s agenda, in which Gundala mandal was missing.

“Gundala is in Yadadri, but DMHO is in Jangaon. No salaries are being paid to health workers although DTO was transferred. We are in the corner, thrown-away, with no transport and ambulance service. Not including Gundala in today’s review is an insult to the 40,000 people,” he said.

Ms. Ramachandran said transfer of most departments of Gundala to Yadadri administration was complete, except six, the District Medical & Health Office partly. The matter was already escalated for speedy redressal, she said.