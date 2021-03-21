Ganta meets KTR, invites him to Vizag

Meeting comes in wake of TRS working president pledging support to agitation over VSP privatisation

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao met TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in the Assembly lobbies on Saturday and invited him to visit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant where the employees are protesting against privatisation of the steel plant.

The meeting comes in the wake of KTR expressing his open support to the agitating employees during the MLC election campaign. He repeatedly targeted the BJP saying it was working towards ‘Becho India’ and urged voters to reject the party.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who had resigned from the Assembly in support of the employees and against the privatisation decision, is apparently here to garner support for the agitation from all parties. He met Mr Rama Rao and extended an invitation to him to visit Visakhapatnam.

Later, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told reporters that the TRS working president had assured to visit along with a team of Ministers and extend support to the agitation. He said the visit would be a morale booster for the employees who are fighting against the Central government’s decision to sell 100% stake in the plant.

Both leaders apparently discussed the latest political developments in Andhra Pradesh. People from Telangana have an emotional bond with the steel plant as it was started after an agitation across the combined Andhra Pradesh.