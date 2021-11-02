Ganja peddlers booked under PD Act, Goondas Act

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday booked two ganja peddlers, separately under the Preventive Detention Act and the Goondas Act, “for being a hazard to society, and the activities being beyond the control of ordinary law.”

A resident of Jiyaguda, 30-year-old Ajay Singh, who was operating in Kalapathar police station limits had a widespread network and been using advanced information system to escape police surveillance to peddle ganja. He was booked under the PD Act.

Another peddler B. Ajay Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver by occupation, was recently found peddling ganja in Mangalhat police station limits and was also booked for two related violations under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). In 2018, he was booked under the PD Act, but he repeated his behaviour post release, the City Police Commissioner stated.

He was detained under the AP Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Dacoits, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Land Grabbers Act.

Both the offenders were remanded in judicial custody at the central prison, Chanchalguda.