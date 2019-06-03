Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb should be emulated, says KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday quoted Mahatma Gandhi and described Hyderabad and the State as an example of composite culture, which should be emulated.

Flanked by a host of politicians, faith leaders and eminent personalities, Mr. Rao was speaking at the annual Dawat-e-Iftar at L.B. Stadium, where he extended his good wishes in the month of Ramzan.

“These are not my words. They are Mahatma Gandhi’s. That Telangana is an important example for the world of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. Gandhiji said others should learn from this. This is our status. You have seen that in the past five years, be it any faith, community or caste, and be it any occasion, the government is trying to maintain peace and harmony,” he said.

Underscoring the increase in budgetary allocations for minorities’ welfare, Mr. Rao said these enhancements and increase of schemes notwithstanding, there was scope to do more.

“We have increased our work for minorities’ welfare. But we should do more. I am promising you that in the future, we will put in more efforts in this regard. We will take all possible measures for the welfare of all minorities,” Mr. Rao said.

Touching upon the issue of irrigation in the State, the Chief Minister said it was a major challenge which is being surmounted by means of Kaleswaram project, which would irrigate 35 lakh acres. This, he said, would solve the problems faced by the farmers and the residents of the State.

Mr. Rao also underscored that his government was successful in solving the power crisis and water scarcity in the State. Mission Bhagiratha, which seeks to provide drinking water, has successfully reached 23,000 villages. The remaining 2% to 3% work would be completed by the end of July.