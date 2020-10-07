Gang wanted for theft of mobile phones busted

HYDERABAD

07 October 2020 00:21 IST

The Moghalpura police apprehended six persons and two juveniles in conflict with law, for their alleged involvement in a string of mobile phone theft cases. As many as 26 mobile phones were seized from the accused.

Police identified the accused as Bandi Ramu, A Kalyan, Mekala Jagapathi Babu, Thota Pothuraju, and Ram Chander Pradhan. The prime accused, identified as Prashanth, was absconding.

“The officers of the Moghalpura officers detected cell phone theft gang members. The leader, Prashanth, a resident of Abdullapurmet, and his accomplices, have been arrested.

Advertising

Advertising

There are two juvenile offenders.

They are from Bandlaguda. After interrogation, 26 phones have been recovered. They used to go to busy market places and commit these theft,” said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.