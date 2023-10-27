Gang posing as Police ’seize’ ₹18.50 lakh from Hyderabad businessman

October 27, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Taking advantage of Model Code of Conduct in force in Telangana, a gang posing as police officials conducted vehicle checks and made away with ₹18.50 lakh cash from a businessman in Hyderabad’s Panjagutta. The police have recorded a complaint from the businessman.

Inspector of Panjagutta police, B. Durga Rao, said that the businessman, a clothing merchant from Begum Bazaar, was heading home around 10 p.m. on Thursday night with his driver when the “police” stopped them. “They were stopped near Khairatabad RTO junction by two men. They claimed that the men identified themselves as police and found ₹18..50 lakh cash with them,” said the official.

Officials said that according to the businessman, the men showed up in a khaki uniform from a van that looked like a police patrol vehicle.

Talking about the ‘seizure’, Detective Inspector S. Kranthi Kumar said that as per the statement from the businessman, the men pulled up in a police patrol van. “They claimed that the men were wearing law and order khaki uniform and left ₹1.50 lakh cash by seizing ₹18.50 lakh,” said the official adding that the victim approached police suspecting foul play.

The cash was then seized by the men in the name of unaccounted cash being circulated during the Telangana Assembly elections.

Following a complaint, a case was booked against the unidentified persons and a probe was launched to nab them.

How to collect seized cash/items?

Officials from the city police explained that the seized cash/items are categorised in two criterias - the value being below ₹10 lakh and above ₹10 lakh. “The seizure of below ₹10 lakh is submitted before the Returning Officer (RO). An officer is appointed by the Election Commision as RO for each constituency. Meanwhile, seizures above ₹10 lakh are submitted with the Income Tax department. A person can provide the relevant documents of the seized cash/items to these offices and claim it back,” explained the official.