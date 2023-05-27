ADVERTISEMENT

Gang posing as I-T officials decamps with 1.7 kg gold from jewellery store in Hyderabad

May 27, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of at least four persons posing as officials of the Income Tax department raided a jewellery store at Monda Market here on Saturday, pretending to check documents and stock, before decamping with gold bars weighing about 1,700 grams.

Police are verifying CCTV camera footage to trace their exit.

According to the Market police, the incident took place when the store had just been opened for business. About four persons entered the store, introduced themselves as I-T officials and said they were to check irregularities in gold stock, inventory and tax evasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The unidentified persons alleged that about 1,700 grams of gold in the form of bars, each weighing 100 grams, did not have proper documentation and seized them. Soon after, they left the premises with the gold.

The jewellery store at Ashok Nagar reportedly was inaugurated four months ago. On Saturday, it was being manned by the cousin of the owner, who was out of station.

Police suspect the heist was planned by persons known to the store or the owner’s family.

Market police have formed several teams to nab the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US