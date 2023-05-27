HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang posing as I-T officials decamps with 1.7 kg gold from jewellery store in Hyderabad

May 27, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of at least four persons posing as officials of the Income Tax department raided a jewellery store at Monda Market here on Saturday, pretending to check documents and stock, before decamping with gold bars weighing about 1,700 grams.

Police are verifying CCTV camera footage to trace their exit.

According to the Market police, the incident took place when the store had just been opened for business. About four persons entered the store, introduced themselves as I-T officials and said they were to check irregularities in gold stock, inventory and tax evasion.

The unidentified persons alleged that about 1,700 grams of gold in the form of bars, each weighing 100 grams, did not have proper documentation and seized them. Soon after, they left the premises with the gold.

The jewellery store at Ashok Nagar reportedly was inaugurated four months ago. On Saturday, it was being manned by the cousin of the owner, who was out of station.

Police suspect the heist was planned by persons known to the store or the owner’s family.

Market police have formed several teams to nab the accused.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.