Gang of six robbers arrested by Kohir police

The police of Kohir have arrested six persons who formed a gang and were involved in robberies. These are the same persons who attacked on a villager at Digwal late Wednesday night.

According to the police, one Sajid was attacked by some unidentified persons when he found them moving suspiciously and questioned them . He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment and some locals nabbed two of the attackers. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot and further investigation revealed that there was a gang of six who were involved in breaking into locked houses and running away with the booty. The police have arrested all the gang members. They were identified as Mahadev, Kareem, Md. Shakeel, Md. Parvez, Md. Saleem and Md. Zaheer.