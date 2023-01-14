Gang of fraudsters who conned farmers busted in Mancherial district

January 14, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - MANCHERIAL

A gang of fraudsters that allegedly cheated around 1018 gullible farmers to the tune of ₹28.80 lakh on the pretext of supplying cows/buffaloes in the name of setting up a private milk dairy in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district, was busted on Friday.

The kingpin of the gang, K. Adinarayana (37) and his accomplice Bodapati Shejal alias Nandini (21) both hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were arrested at Kannalabasti area near the local bus stand in Bellampalli town on Friday afternoon, the police said.

A desktop computer, mobile phone, empty promissory notes and stamps, company letterheads, business cards, membership receipt books and other documents were seized from their possession.

The accused along with their other accomplices allegedly hoodwinked dozens of unsuspecting farmers of Mancherial district by collecting huge sums as “membership fee” and “loan deposit” in the guise of supplying them milch cattle.

They allegedly collected blank cheques and promissory notes from some of the gullible farmers by executing a “fraudulent agreement” for supplying the milch cattle and purchasing milk for a dairy unit, police added.

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the partners of the company of the arrested accused, said Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan.

“The main accused Adinarayana was involved in four other cases including one each under the limits of Gudivada and Attili police stations in Andhra Pradesh and one each in the limits of Punjagutta and Madhapur police stations in Telangana,” the DCP added.