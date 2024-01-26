Gang of five held for drunk driving and killing a biker in Hyderabad

January 26, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Jubilee Hills police arrested a gang of five individuals, all in their early 20s, for killing a biker and injuring the pillion rider while driving drunk. Officials said that the accident was reported during the wee hours of January 24 and that the gang was arrested on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Kovvoori Ruthvik Reddy (21), who was driving the car, Polsani Lokeshwar Rao(21), Bulla Abhilash (20), Mogadampally Aniketh (22), and another student. Their friend, Gudimetla Suresh Reddy (27), is currently at large.

The deceased, Lingala Taraka Ram (35) was heading back home with a friend, Yesu Raju, when a speeding car, a sedan with a temporary registration number, rammed into their bike from behind at Jubilee Hills. Taraka Ram succumbed on the spot while Raju is undergoing treatment

“The gang, who were drunk during the time of the mishap, fled the scene of offence and hid the car at Suresh Reddy’s residence in Balanagar. Suresh, along with the others in the car, were booked for abetting the offence,” explained the police.

