Gang involved in sale of explosives busted

First and second accused in the case are at large

The Khammam rural police have busted a gang involved in illegal storage and sale of explosive materials to errant stone quarry owners by arresting five persons at Pittalavarigudem village in Khammam rural mandal.

Police seized a huge cache of explosives worth about ₹15.60 lakh. In coordination with the Task Force team, police arrested two members of the gang at Warangal crossroads and three others at a mango orchard near Pittalavarigudem in separate raids on Friday evening.

Based on information given by them, police unearthed the explosives from the mango grove later. According to the police, the seized explosive materials include 35 sulphur bags, 12 black powder bags, 15 mixed gunpowder bags, 30 booster boxes, 1,000 gelatin sticks and 950 detonators. A car, an auto and ₹45,400 cash were also seized.

Those arrested include B Sudarshan Rao, 48, and M Upender, 30, both hailing from Teldarpalli of Khammam rural mandal, N Purnachander Reddy, 55, and M Ramesh, 25, both native of Bhimunipally in Nalgonda district, and N Srinu, 30, of Kodumuru in Chintakani mandal.

The police are on the lookout for the first and second accused in the case, who are at large.

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier presented the arrested accused and the seized explosive materials before the media at Khammam rural police station on Saturday morning.

The Khammam rural police registered a case under Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908, against the seven members of the gang and are investigating.