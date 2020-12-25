Gang indulging in house burglaries busted

HYDERABAD

25 December 2020 21:33 IST

Four held and 1 kg silver, two-wheelers and ₹12 lakh cash seized

In a joint operation, the North Zone Task Force and Begumpet Police apprehended four persons accused of involvement in house burglary cases, and seized property which includes 1 kg in silver ornaments, two two-wheelers and ₹ 12.09 lakh in cash.

The accused have been identified as Mantri Shankar (60), a resident of Chilkalguda and prime accused. The others are his alleged associates and have been identified as Abdul Latif Khan (27), a resident of Falaknuma, Md Majeed (23), a resident of Bhavani Nagar, and Md Imtiyaz Ahmed (21), a resident of Nallakunta.

Police analysed CCTV footage at several locations and identified the accused. After this, they apprehended them even as they were allegedly trying to flee the State. Police said that Shankar has been involved in thefts since 1979. He is also allegedly involved in as many as 250 cases in the tri-commissionerates. He has been detained under the Preventive Detention Act four times. After his release on December 12, he formed a gang with the three other accused persons who have been caught several times in the past in connection with other offences, including bodily offences.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that Shankar is an expert in breaking locks. He allegedly used to conceal an iron rod and screw driver in his clothing, and was on the lookout for houses locked from the outside. He would then allegedly gain entry by breaking locks and commit thefts.