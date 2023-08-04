ADVERTISEMENT

Gang held for organising gambling in gaming house in Hyderabad

August 04, 2023 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Zone team of the Commissioner’s Task Force raided a gaming house in Falaknuma and nabbed a gang of eight. 

Police said that the men were found illegally indulging in gambling at the gaming house. “Based on a tip-off, we raided the place on Wednesday night and nabbed the gang of eight, including the organiser, Mohd Ghouse, 42. We also seized ₹17,840 cash and playing cards from their possession,” said the police.

The gang, along with the seized money, were handed over to the Falaknuma police for further investigation. 

