Gang advertises infant boy for sale on WhatsApp, nabbed

The main offender in the case, Mahidi Ali alias Saleem hatched a plan to sell new-born babies to parents who did not have children, illegally for a huge commission.

Updated - September 24, 2024 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A ten-member gang was nabbed for trying to sell a 15-day-old baby boy by the Hyderabad police South Zone Task Force team, along with the Chandrayangutta police. The infant boy was rescued and handed over to the Child Welfare Center (CWC) for safe custody.

The accused were identified as Shaik Ismail, Sulthana Begum, Mehdi Ali alias Saleem, Fathima Rehamth, Syed Imtiaz Pasha, Nazma Begum, Feroz Khan, Sayeeda Shaik, Nafeez Begum and Sayeeda Begum.

The main offender in the case, Mahidi Ali alias Saleem hatched a plan to sell new-born babies to parents who did not have children, illegally for a huge commission. He targeted Shaik Ismail and Sulthana Begum, exploiting their financial hardship to convince them to sell their unborn child for a substantial sum. “The couple was offered ₹2.5 lakh for their infant. Saleem then enlisted the help of several brokers — Fathima, Rahmath, Syed Imtiyas Pasha, Nazma Begum, Feroz Khan, Sayeeda Shaik, Nafeeza Begum and Syeeda Begum — to find buyers. These brokers circulated the baby’s photograph on WhatsApp, advertising the child for sale,” said the police.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the gang and rescued the baby.

Published - September 24, 2024 11:29 am IST

