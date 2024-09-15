Ganesh Utsav Samiti removes barricades and goes ahead with Ganesh immersion on Tank Bund despite ban

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) removed the banners and cut the fencing on the entry point of Tank Bund to immerse Ganesh idols despite the ban.

The BGUS members led by its Secretary R. Shashidhar removed the banners with orders preventing immersion in the Tank Bund on the road connecting Dr. Ambedkar statue and Sailing Club and also cut the iron fencing. Later, they immersed more than 50 Ganesh idols.

Mr. Shashidhar warned the government that religious beliefs cannot be hurt by the government and it was the responsibility of the government to move the High Court and get a stay on the ban. “After announcing that all arrangements would be made for the immersion how can the Government now cite High Court directions”, he asked.

He questioned the sincerity of the government asking the silence for the last one year over the issue and acting at the last minute creating confusion. “We will violate the orders if the need be as a violation of orders is also a form of protest to safeguard the religious and spiritual beliefs of the Hindus,” he said.

Mr. Shashidhar urged the government to make arrangements for the immersion on September 17 as immersion at Tank Bund has been a tradition and can’t be restricted. He also claimed that the High Court never restricted the immersion.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the city police have put up posters at the entry of Tank Bund road and all connecting roads preventing Ganesh idols immersion citing the High Court orders. A 10-foot high fencing is also raised along the Tank Bund preventing immersion of idols.

