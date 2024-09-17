Ganesh laddu auctioned for ₹1.87 crore in Bandlaguda in Hyderabad

The festive offering of laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, was sold for ₹1,87,36,500 or ₹1.87 crore in an auction held late on Monday night, September 16. This marks an increase of ₹61 lakh from previous year’s price, where the laddu was auctioned for ₹1.26 crore. The buyer’s name has not been released by the organisers of the festival.

Over the last few years, the Keerthi Richmond Villas laddu has become the most expensive in the state’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In 2022, the laddu was auctioned at ₹60 lakh.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction, which will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17. Last year, this laddu fetched ₹27 lakh and was purchased by Dasari Dayanand Reddy, a resident of Turkyayamjal village. The Balapur auction is another major highlight of the festival, with expectations running high for this year’s sale.

