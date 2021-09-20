Hyderabad

Ganesh immersion held peacefully in Medak

Chatrapati Yuvajana Sangham Ganesh idol heading for immersion in Sangareddy on Monday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

With heavy police force mobilised to prevent any untoward incidents and supervision by senior officials, immersion of Ganesh idols was held peacefully in the erstwhile Medak district since Sunday night. At several locations the immersion started late on Sunday night and continued till Monday evening.

At Sangareddy district, Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar closely monitored the procession at several places and examined the arrangements.

At Siddipet, as many as 938 idols of Ganesh were immersed with the last idol immersed at 7 a.m.. Commissioner of Police D. Joel Davis supervised the arrangements.


