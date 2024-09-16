ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh immersion escalates traffic gridlock in Hyderabad on Monday

Published - September 16, 2024 05:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the Ganesh immersion scheduled for Tuesday (September 17, 2024) traffic is expected to increase from Monday night through Tuesday evening

The Hindu Bureau

Long haul trucks carrying Ganesh idols wait in serpentine queue on Necklace road for immersion of the idols in Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Monday (September 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Despite Monday (September 16, 2024) being a holiday for Milad-Un-Nabi, Hyderabad saw significant traffic congestion in various parts of the city during the afternoon and evening. With the Ganesh immersion scheduled for Tuesday (September 17, 2024) traffic is expected to increase from Monday night through Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long haul trucks carrying Ganesh idols wait in serpentine queue on Necklace road for immersion of the idols in Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Monday (September 16, 2024). | Video Credit: Ramakrishna G

While the morning saw relatively smooth traffic at Tank Bund, the situation changed by the afternoon. Due to the ninth day of Ganesh immersion, heavy traffic built up, causing slow-moving vehicles on all roads leading to Tank Bund. The stretch from People’s Plaza to PVNR Marg was especially congested, with large trucks carrying Ganesh idols for immersion. These trucks were lined up bumper-to-bumper, with some carrying devotees who sang devotional songs and played music.

Massive cranes were arranged at People’s Plaza at Necklace Road in Hyderabad for immersion of Ganesh Idols on Monday (September 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

“I left for the office in the morning, taking the route from Tarnaka to Steel Bridge on my way to Banjara Hills, and the roads were mostly empty,” said Ayush, an architectural trainee from Habsiguda. “However, when I returned around 3 p.m., the situation was completely different—Lakdikapul and the Telugu Talli flyover were both jam-packed with traffic.” he said.

Long haul trucks carrying Ganesh idols wait in serpentine queue on Necklace road for immersion of the idols in Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Monday (September 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

At the same time, other parts of the city also experienced traffic as empty trucks and vehicles returned from the immersion process. Slow-moving traffic was reported from AR Petrol Pump, Gun Park, Ravindra Bharathi, and the DGP Office towards Lakdi-ka-Pul. “We started from Adikmet around 10 a.m. for the immersion of a Ganesh idol. Due to the heavy rush, it took us five hours for the immersion, and we only returned around 3 a.m.,” shared Ramesh, a driver who had parked a truck in Tarnaka. A similar situation was observed in other areas where Ganesh immersions were taking place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US