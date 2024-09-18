Ganesh idol immersions in Hussainsagar to continue till Wednesday

Hyderabad police successfully completed the immersion of the Khairatabad Ganesh before noon. However, a slowdown in the process led to a pile-up of 20,000 idols, extending the event, which is expected to continue until Wednesday morning.

“Immersions will go on till late night and are likely to conclude by tomorrow morning. Citizens can expect traffic congestion around Tank Bund till about 6-7 a.m. on Wednesday after which it will be cleared out,” Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said while taking the media through the visuals of arrangements at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills.

Over the last 10 days, about one lakh idols have been immersed in the city while about 20,000-30,000 are waiting to be immersed, the official said on Tuesday afternoon.

The police have made foolproof arrangements for smooth procession of the idols from various parts of the city. According to the official, a total of 25,000 policemen have been deployed on ground for the immersions on the final day.

Officials from the traffic and law and order police, municipal corporation and other departments, including crane operators, are working in shifts. Compared to last year, the idols this time are being immersed as per a schedule. A proper traffic plan was charted out and coordination meetings were conducted with the mandapa management for the immersion, leading to minimal delays, informed officials.

