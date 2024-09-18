Ganesh idol immersion day at Tank Bund sees orderly processions, minimal disruption on roads

A minor tweak in the procession schedule of Ganesh idols has kept the city roads relatively free for the major part of Tuesday, the scheduled immersion day which brought curtains down on the Ganesh festivities in the city.

The authorities ensured that the Khairatabad Ganesh was immersed in the waters of Hussainsagar from the NTR Marg opposite the State Secretariat, around 1.40 p.m. The procession, which began at about 6.30 a.m., was routed via Telephone Bhavan and the Secretariat amid much fanfare and revelry.

The next turn was of Balapur Ganesh which arrived a little later, at about 3.30 p.m., and was immersed by 4.15 p.m. The Balapur Ganesh, which would earlier join the procession from the Old City, arrived separately this time, and was immersed from the Tank Bund side.

Till both the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh idols were immersed, the processions from Old City as well as Secunderabad were kept on halt by the police, due to which the city roads except the Tank Bund and NTR Marg did not witness much crowds during the first half of the day. The actual revelries began only after 4 p.m.

No distinction was maintained between clay idols and idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), which went against the directions of the High Court from three years ago. The court orders prohibited PoP idols from being immersed in the Hussainsagar or any other lake. Instead, they were to be immersed in baby ponds dug up inside the lakes. The orders also prohibited immersion of any idol from the Tank Bund side.

A large number of people turned up since morning at the Hussainsagar and Tank Bund as the colourful PoP idols descended into the grey waters of Hussainsagar. The environs of the Qutb Shahi-era lake reverberated with the sounds of teenmar, horns and the slogans of ‘Ganpati Maharaj ki Jai’ and ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. Devotees from various parts of the city accompanied their idols in colour coordinated attires and danced to the tunes of DJs. Even sanitation workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were seen busting a move to the music.

Owing to Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy’s visit at the main immersion site, security personnel cleared the area for a short while. A stampede-like situation prevailed at the location, with visitors packed on the road and on the foot overbridge.

Despite it being a holiday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail services experienced heavy crowds all through the day due to Ganesh revellers commuting to different sites.

The GHMC arranged a total 73 immersion spots, a majority of which are portable/ excavated ponds and baby ponds. Only five big lakes have been designated for receiving the idols, which are Saroornagar lake, Fox Sagar at Jeedimetla, Mir Alam Tank at Bahadurpura, and Oora Cheruvu of Kapra, apart from the main immersion location at Hussainsagar.

A total 468 cranes have been pressed into service for immersing the idols, while 15,000 GHMC staff worked in three shifts to keep the roads clean and hassle-free.