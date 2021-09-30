Gandra Satyanarayana joins Congress in Bhupalapally

Hyderabad

30 September 2021 23:24 IST

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gandra Satyanarayana joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and vowed to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government and Bhupalpalli MLA, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, whom he accused of looting the State resources.

The impressive public meeting was attended by senior leaders T. Jeevan Reddy, D. Sreedhar Babu, Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Mallu Ravi, Vem Narender Reddy, Preetham, among others.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the impressive gathering reflects the anger against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to close open cast mines as promised before the elections. He also targetted Bhupalpalli MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy for defecting to the ruling TRS after getting elected on Congress ticket. He accused the MLA of supporting sand mafia and destroying the constituency. He also warned some policemen, accusing them of foisting false cases against the Congress workers.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy said KCR has cheated farmers by refusing to buy paddy after assuring that every grain would be purchased. Congress is always pro-farmer and it would be buy every grain after coming to power. The 2 BHK scheme is just on paper, deceiving thousands of hopefuls, he said.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said TRS and the BJP are one and the same and demanded why the Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah several times within a short span of time. He said despite farmers losing crops due to heavy rains, the government is not even conducting surveys to record the damage.