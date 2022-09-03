Gandipet park ready for launch

Authorities delaying its inauguration, in wait for dates of KTR

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 23:41 IST

The landscape park developed by HMDA at Gandipet.  | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The landscape park being developed at the Osmansagar near Gandipet is complete in all respects and awaiting launch.

The park was taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority as part of the lake development and beautification effort with an estimated cost of ₹35.6 crore.

Though complete for some time now, authorities have been delaying its inauguration, in wait for dates of Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao.

Videos of the park have begun to do rounds of the social media, and on Saturday, Mr.Rama Rao posted the pictures through his Twitter handle, and appreciated the efforts of Special Chief Secretary and HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar and his team.

HMDA has provided an entrance pavilion with 12 welcome arches and a drive way with cobblestone. The central pavilion with a four-meter diameter globe at its center, has the ticketing counter, and a guard room surrounded by four way columns in semi circular shape.

Entrance plaza, walkways and art pavilions, flower terrace, picnic zone, open air theatre with 1,200 seating capacity, gazebos, food courts and toilet block are the other facilities at the park.

