Gandipet MRO in ACB net

Gandipet Tahisldar Balduri Chandar Rao was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for showing official favours. He demanded and accepted ₹25,000 bribe from Mohammed Khaja to issue 'No Protected Tenant Certificate'. The officer was caught red-handed and the ACB officials also conducted searches at various places, including at his office and residence. He was produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.