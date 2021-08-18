Gandipet Tahisldar Balduri Chandar Rao was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for showing official favours. He demanded and accepted ₹25,000 bribe from Mohammed Khaja to issue 'No Protected Tenant Certificate'. The officer was caught red-handed and the ACB officials also conducted searches at various places, including at his office and residence. He was produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.
Gandipet MRO in ACB net
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
August 18, 2021 23:46 IST
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
August 18, 2021 23:46 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 11:47:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/gandipet-mro-in-acb-net/article35987588.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story