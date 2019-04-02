Gandhis still draw crowds in rural areas

The connection was instant and the sentiment was quite touchy as the AICC president Rahul Gandhi recalled his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s association with the erstwhile Medak district that once she represented in the Parliament.

The applause from a section of the crowd was enough that the youngest Gandhi was able to evoke the sentiment, which people still fondly cherish. It was Medak district that sent Ms. Gandhi to Parliament with a thumping win in 1980 elections after a disastrous loss in 1977.

Mr. Gandhi was in Zaheerabad, once a part of Medak district, where he kicked off his whirlwind tour of Telangana ahead of Parliament polls. The backwardness of the district was evident in the dusty roads and fields but in contrast young girls wearing jeans were seen cheering for Mr. Gandhi.

Unlike the large number of elders who gathered to listen to the grandson of Indira Gandhi, here were these girls who cheered for the young Gandhi as he promised them good education and employment opportunities.

Despite the three meetings in a gap of five hours that can drain out anyone given the harsh heat, Mr. Gandhi not only kept himself energetic but also kept the audience cheerfulconstantly waving at them and trying to evoke some thinking by raising some local issues as well.

In Huzurnagar, he touched upon the flouride problem criticising how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed in his promises.

In Wanaparthy Mr. Rao’s family was on target as he asked why only one family benefited in Telangana when Congress gave the new State to fulfil the aspirations of the people.