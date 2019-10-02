Gandhi’s life itself is an ideology: TPCC

The Shanti Sandesh Yatra of the Telangana Congress to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi saw the participation of a host of Congress leaders and workers here on Wednesday.

The rally began from the historic Charminar where AICC in-charge for Telangana, R.C. Khuntia, unfurled the national flag and it culminated at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC headquarters.

AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Saleem Ahmed, CLP leader Bhatti VIkramarka, MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, former Ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali and Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar and Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan and young leaders Vikram Goud and Anil Kumar Yadav were among those present.

Party workers who joined the rally raised slogans in favour of peace and non-violence propagated and practised by Mahatma Gandhi.

Later, a meeting was held at Gandhi Bhavan here where all senior leaders spoke.

Mr. Khuntia said Gandhi’s life itself was an ideology worth emulating by this generation, and it was important for the youngsters to understand Gandhi’s philosophy given the present situation in the country where rulers are practising ‘divisive’ politics.

While Gandhi fought against the British bringing all sections under one umbrella, the present rulers believe in dividing people on religious lines for political benefit, he said and urged the youngsters to defeat the politics of hatred.

Former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy urged the party leadership to establish Gandhi Study Centres at all AICC and DCC offices. Mr. Vikramarka said the Britishers did not even raise lathi on Gandhi during the freedom struggle, but the communal forces in India were aiming guns at those questioning their divisive politics. “There is a huge threat to the country from communal forces and it is the responsibility of the youngsters to defeat them,” he added.