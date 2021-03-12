Gandhi’s influence huge on peaceful Telangana agitation: KCR

CM inaugurates ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Stating that India showcased to the world that peace was the most powerful weapon to fight for rights, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the 75th Independence Day celebrations, at Public Gardens here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Father of the Nation’ was an apostle of peace and inspired not just the country but people around the world taking on the mighty British just through non-violence. “It is our responsibility to tell the younger generation about the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and how Mahatma Gandhi led the nation to achieve Independence,” he said.

Drawing parallel with the Telangana agitation, Mr. Rao said he too was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence while chalking out the programmes during the Telangana agitation, which too was peaceful. Freedom fighters then too, had doubts over the peace approach of Gandhiji but the grit and determination showed by him while adopting peace as a strategy against the powerful British had given confidence to all, the CM observed.

Stating that world leaders, who led similar agitations for their rights like Martin Luther King too, were inspired by Gandhi’s methods, he said it was an honour for Indians that he continues to inspire people across the world. “The new generation must be apprised of the hardships that generation went through to give us freedom and ensure those qualities are imbibed now. It should be celebrated grandly recalling the historic events of Independence struggle for 75 weeks,” he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled the historic Dandi march started by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930, against the imposition of tax on salt and said just 79 people marched along with Gandhiji for 384 km for 24 days to register their protest, but that sent shock-waves across the British empire. “We are starting these celebrations on the same day and will continue for 75 weeks with a series of events involving all sections of people,” he said.

Mr. Rao had already sanctioned ₹25 crore for the celebrations in Telangana. In a separate event, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the celebrations in Warangal. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Celebrations Committee Chairman K.V. Ramana Chary, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M. Mahender Reddy and others were present.