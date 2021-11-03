‘Gandhi’s ideals and those of Godse never work together’

HYDERABAD

03 November 2021

TRS allegation of BJP-Congress collusion rejected

Rejecting the TRS charge that Congress and the BJP colluded to ensure ‘defeat of K. Chandrashekhar Rao’, the Telangana Congress leaders said they believed in ‘Gandhi’s ideals’ and the party can never work with the BJP that believes in ‘Godse’s ideals’.

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said the TRS was trying to divert the attention from the humiliation meted out to it by the people of Huzurabad despite spending a few thousands of crores. Since this was not an election between parties but a narrative built on ‘KCR’s ego Vs Eatala’s self respect’ Huzurabad win cannot be termed as BJP’s win, he said.

Admitting that Congress’ dismal performance was an issue that the party has to take seriously, he still felt that Congress candidate Balmoori Venkat was a long term player given his commitment to the party and people’s issues.

AICC spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan argued that by making Huzurabad election as the costliest ever both the TRS and the BJP have blocked the election space for people from poor communities and small castes that played a key role in the Telangana movement. “It was a 500 crore man taking on 5,000 crore man in the elections and both fighting on their egos.”

This is a conspiracy by both the TRS and the BJP to drive away people with some ideals and social consciousness from the election space and ensure only the rich can contest.

Praja Chaitanya Yatra

The party decided to take up a series of agitation programmes to raise issues concerning the common people of Telangana including a week-long Praja Chaitanya Yatra from November 14.

The TPCC Political Affairs Committee Chairman, Shabbir Ali said that a meeting of Mandal and District level leaders of Congress party would be held on November 9 and 10.

Further, a week-long Praja Chaitanya Yatra would be organised from November 14 to 21.