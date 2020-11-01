Gandhi junior doctors’ protest put off

HYDERABAD

01 November 2020 00:01 IST

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA)-Gandhi Medical College, who had announced boycott of duty from November 1, have postponed it by 10 days.

The Post Graduate students, also known as junior doctors, are demanding resumption of non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital, which has been designated as an exclusive COVID facility since the outbreak of the pandemic. They represented the issue to Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday. President of TJUDA-Gandhi Medical College unit V. Naveen said the Minister spoke to senior officials regarding the demand and the response was favourable.

