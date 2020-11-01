Hyderabad

Gandhi junior doctors’ protest put off

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA)-Gandhi Medical College, who had announced boycott of duty from November 1, have postponed it by 10 days.

The Post Graduate students, also known as junior doctors, are demanding resumption of non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital, which has been designated as an exclusive COVID facility since the outbreak of the pandemic. They represented the issue to Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday. President of TJUDA-Gandhi Medical College unit V. Naveen said the Minister spoke to senior officials regarding the demand and the response was favourable.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 12:02:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/gandhi-junior-doctors-protest-put-off/article32993552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY