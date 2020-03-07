Gandhi Hospital to provide WiFi for COVID suspects

COVID-19 suspects who are admitted in isolation wards of Gandhi Hospital would be provided with WiFi Internet. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the service is provided as people holding jobs too are admitted there.

To remove apprehensions among people, the Health Minister met the index (first) COVID patient from Hyderabad by visiting the COVID ICU on Friday night. Completely covered in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), he stood beside a glass window facing the patient and spoke to him over phone. Thereafter, he met suspects of the infection at the isolation ward located in seventh floor of the hospital’s main building.

He has directed officials to make the isolation ward into two parts: one for those who have returned from foreign countries and have symptoms such as fever, cough. Another is for people with travel history but have no symptoms.

If a person with travel history, with no symptoms, does not come to the hospital, he or she has to be isolated at home for 14 days. Staff has to check on them everyday.

Entry to the seventh floor where the ward is located is restricted only to suspects, apart from medical personnel. Officials were directed to ensure that the lift dedicated for the suspects, positive patient, and the ward has to be disinfected every two hours.