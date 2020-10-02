Gandhi employee booked

HyderabadHyderabad 02 October 2020 22:47 IST
Hospital employee booked for molesting elderly woman
An outsourced employee working at Gandhi Hospital was booked by Chilkalguda police on Friday for allegedly molesting a 74-year-old woman, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Chandrashekar (24) allegedly touched the private parts of the elderly woman while changing bedsheets on September 27, police said. A junior doctor, who noticed him doing it, informed Gandhi superintendent M. Raja Rao.
Based on his complaint, a case under Section 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe is on.
