Gandhi employee booked

Hyderabad

02 October 2020 22:47 IST

Hospital employee booked for molesting elderly woman

An outsourced employee working at Gandhi Hospital was booked by Chilkalguda police on Friday for allegedly molesting a 74-year-old woman, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Chandrashekar (24) allegedly touched the private parts of the elderly woman while changing bedsheets on September 27, police said. A junior doctor, who noticed him doing it, informed Gandhi superintendent M. Raja Rao.

Based on his complaint, a case under Section 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe is on.