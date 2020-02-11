Gandhi doctor threatens self-immolation

A doctor threatened to end life by self-immolation at the Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) Dr G Vasant Kumar stuffed bottles filled with petrol inside his shirt and threatened to end life. Police and Fire Safety department personnel rescued him before he resorted to the rash act.

The CAS, who is employed under Director of Public Health (Telangana), was posted as a Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) at the hospital. On Saturday, he was surrendered (sent back) to DPH due to alleged misconduct. Dr Kumar alleged that action was taken against him for raising queries on irregularities at Gandhi Hospital.

There are several units under Telangana Health department, including DPH and Director of Medical Education (DME). Gandhi Hospital comes under DME’s jurisdiction. Dr Kumar has been working as CMO at the hospital for close to five years.

Dr K Ramesh Reddy, DME, said the hospital superintendent surrendered Dr Kumar to DPH as he barged into the superintendent’s chamber during a meeting on Novel Coronavirus on February 7, used harsh words against Resident Medical Officer (RMO)-1 and others. The RMO-1 and others lodged a complaint with the superintendent on the issue.

On Tuesday, Dr Kumar stuffed bottles filled with petrol inside his shirt and stood outside the main building of Gandhi Hospital with a lighter in hand. Dr Kumar alleged that there were no emergency medicines and the hospital was not maintaining proper sanitation.

“Action has been taken against me since I raised questions about these issues. The scam in sanitation and security is larger than the ESI scam (related to purchase of medicines),” Dr Kumar alleged. He pulled out a bunch of papers and said that some house surgeons were absconding during duty hours.

When media and police engaged him in talks, Chilkaguda Inspector AC Balagangi Reddy pounced on him and pinned him down. Other police personnel swiftly removed the petrol bottles stuffed inside his shirt. Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department personnel sprayed foam as a precautionary measures. Dr Kumar was taken away from the spot and counselled.

The DME said that they will conduct an inquiry into allegations of corruptions levelled by Dr Kumar. He also said that there allegations of corruption against Dr Kumar also.

“He collected money from medical shops and other establishments. We warned him to mend his ways when it came to our notice,” Dr Reddy said.

The DME asked why Dr Kumar did not lodge a complaint regarding the alleged corruption at the hospital with the superintendent, DME or any other higher officials. “Why did he keep all documents with him?,” Dr Reddy asked .

The DME said that they have written to the government and DPH to conduct an inquiry into allegations of corruption against Dr Kumar,and punish the CAS for his bid to end life.