Gaming hub busted, ₹3.45 lakh cash seized

Hyderabad

31 October 2020 23:53 IST

A ‘high profile’ gaming hub operating from an apartment at Jubilee Hills was busted by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) on Friday night.

The gaming house was being run by M. Padmaja (58), a resident of Venkatagiri in Jubilee Hills.

On receiving information that a group of people were playing cards on the premises, a team led by inspector B. Gattu Mallu raided the house and apprehended 11 persons, including Padmaja, said Task Force DCP (OSD) P. Radha Kishan Rao on Saturday. They seized ₹3.45 lakh cash from their possession.

“During the inquiry, it came to light that Padmaja was organising online gaming by taking commission for each game from the players and collecting commission for each game from the players and earning money,” he said.

The arrested persons along with seized material were handed over to Jubilee Hills police for further investigation.