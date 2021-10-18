Game developers’ meet next month

The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), a premier event for game developers, being organised in partnership with Telangana government, will be held from November 16-18.

Like the previous edition, the 13th edition will also be a virtual affair, the organisers said in a release on Wednesday. Game developers, publishers and investors will be participating in the event, which is held with the objective to support and empower game developers with insights, upskilling and networking opportunities in the presence of industry leaders and investors.

There will be 10 key tracks at IGDC this year – Design, Art, Engineering, Production, Applied Games, Indie, eSports, Hyper-casual, Careers; and Business and Product Management. The event will see the participation of around 10,000 people, 120 industry experts and host over 100 e-stalls, 30 publishers and 30 investors.

The Annual India Game Developer Awards 2021 also forms part of the IGDC. While the finalists will be announced on November 10, the winners will be felicitated on the first day of the Conference.

IGDC organisers said this year will also mark the return of BYOG (Build Your Own Game) – India’s oldest game jam. The results of BYOG, which is to be held from October 22-24 on itch.io, will be announced during IGDC.