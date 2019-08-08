Game-based rehabilitation for stroke patients

BeAble Health, an incubated company by the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), has developed a game-based rehabilitation device called ‘Arm Able’ that aims to provide neuro-rehabilitation to stroke patients as well as motor rehabilitation to victims with upper limb motor deficit.

Arm Able is an interactive arm training rehabilitative device that offers a solution for arm rehabilitation. The company has plans to sell the devices to hospitals, physiotherapy clinics and rehabilitation centres as well as to individual customers on a rental basis.

The product was launched at IIT, Hyderabad, on the occasion of the graduation ceremony of the third batch of students at CfHS.

The device already has 10 pre-orders and one piece is being sent to the United Kingdom for experimental usage.

Disclosing these details here on Thursday, BeAble founder Habib Ali said, “BeAble Health is committed to enabling lives through design and technology. We are solving the need for an intensive and engaging rehabilitation therapy for individuals with upper extremity motor deficit at clinic and home, which can minimise the burden on the therapists, without compromising on the quality of therapy”.

U.B. Desia, head (operations), CfHE, and Renu John, co-head, were also present.