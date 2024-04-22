GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gambling den raided

April 22, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Medchal, along with the Medchal police, caught 14 people on Sunday for gambling at a flat in Kandlakoya Teachers colony.

Officials seized ₹53,510 in cash along with 13 mobile phones and 36 sets of playing cards from them.

“We raided the place based on a tip-off and found that 40-year-old Pegineni Rajesh, a senior scientist working for a firm specialising in seeds, was organising the gambling ring by charging ₹1,000 per head from the punters,” said the official.

The gang, along with the seized items, were handed over to the Medchal police for further investigation.

Hyderabad / Telangana

