Gajwel has become role model for nation: Harish Rao

13 June 2021 20:13 IST

Minister participates in several programmes including inauguration of municipal office

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that by implementing various development activities, Gajwel Assembly constituency, being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has stood top in the State and become a role model for the nation.

“Gajwel has witnessed unprecedented development. Padavulacheruvu was filled with Godavari water brought from Kaleswaram. Drinking water problem was addressed for ever. Officials and public representatives from the across the country are arriving here to see the development. The government is spending about ₹ 500 crore to construct integrated markets in all municipalities,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the inauguration of the newly constructed Gajwel – Pragnapur municipal office at a cost of ₹ 7.8 crore in the town, along with Excise Minister K. Srinivas Goud, Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others on Sunday. The Minister has appealed to the people to keep the city clean and neat.

Mr. Harish Rao participated in double bedroom house warming programme at Kodakandla, excise and prohibition office constructed at a cost of ₹ 45 lakh, Shadi Khana constructed with ₹ 3.14 crore, foundation stone for Vaishya Bhavan at an estimated cost of ₹ 3 crore and other programmes.

Addressing a gathering after the house warming ceremony at Kodakandla, the Minister said that another 50 houses will be sanctioned for the village. The Minister also formally inaugurated the process of accepting applications for 1,250 double bedroom houses at Gajwel. This will continue till June 21 and selection of beneficiaries will be total transparent. He has warned that cases will be registered against those who try to bribe for getting double bedroom houses allotted.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation chairperson V. Pratap Reddy and others have participated in the programme.