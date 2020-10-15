Gagan’s academy submerged

HYDERABAD

For London Olympics bronze medallist and ace shooter Gagan Narang, it was no different experience as heavy rains left his Gun For Glory Academy in Trimulgherry Village completely water-logged.

“It has been a harrowing experience for us at the Academy in the last 24 hours. We had water seeping into the Academy, submerging almost everything, including ranges, equipment and machines,” Gagan said.

“More than the money, all the hard work of nine years has gone down the drain,” he said.

“Well, if it was the pandemic that led to the closure of the Academy for close to seven months, now it is the rains that poured water on all our plans for resumption of activity in a big way,” Gagan said.

“It is really disgusting that we face this kind of scenario even as we were switching gears to unveil plans to produce champions after the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic were eased considerably,” the former World Cup gold medallist said.

“It is never easy to get a world class venue like this. And, what hurts me most is that this is a very dear venue to me as I have great personal memories here,” said a sombre Gagan.

“It was here that I would train along with shooters like Dhanush and Esha, even current World No.1 Elavenil. So special in very many ways. We are gutted and at wits end after this massive damage caused by the deluge,” he signed off, not sure about what is in store for him in the days to come.