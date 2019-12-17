Gadwal police arrest General Secretaries of TFS and CMS in Hyderabad

The Jogulamba-Gadwal District police on Tuesday arrested Telangana Praja Front (TPF) general secretary Menchu Ramesh and Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) general secretary Chukkala Shilpa from the State capital for their alleged Maoist links.

Gadwal police along with the State Intelligence’s anti-Naxal Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) conducted searches at the residences of Ramesh and Shilpa in Nacharam and Chakripuram in ECIL respectively and took them into custody in connection with the case registered against them in October. While Shilpa is accused number 5, Ramesh is number 7.

Six others also booked

The duo along with six others, including Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika State president Bandari Maddileti and TPF vice president Nalamasa Krishna were booked under Section 18, 18-B and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 120-B (Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (I)(II) of Telangana State Public Security Act.

Sources in the police department confirmed that the duo were accused of having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and were actively working for the banned Maoist party by recruiting new cadre and collecting funds.

“The accused were also supporting other bandh calls and various activities conducted by the party in urban areas,” an officer said. “Several incriminating materials, such as revolutionary literature and electronic gadgets were seized from their possession,” the fficer added.

It may be recalled that earlier in October, police arrested Maddileti, contract lecturer Kanti Jagan, Nalamasa Krishna, TVV members Puliga Nagaraju, and Vynamoni Balram, accusing them of having links with the banned party.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against Maddileti for his ‘active’ connections with the CPI (M).