Gadkari to lay stone for 396 km of NH

HYDERABAD

18 December 2020 00:45 IST

Eight projects for State estimated to cost ₹9,440 crore

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be dedicating six projects worth ₹3,717 crore covering a length of 370 km while also laying the foundation stone for eight projects worth ₹9,440 crore covering a length of 396 km in Telangana, virtually, on December 21.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be participating through virtual platforms, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy at a press conference on Thursday.

The Centre was committed to building the Hyderabad to Vijayawada and Hyderabad to Bengaluru expressways besides taking over some of the key State roads but there have been delays in land acquisition, he said.

“I will be soon writing to the Chief Minister seeking cooperation in taking up land acquisition on a war footing as several letters written to the Chief Secretary and other officials had not elicited much response,” said Mr. Reddy.

More road projects can be taken up if the current works are completed and in this context he also pointed out the delay in taking up the Amberpet flyover in the last three years after the foundation stone was laid by Mr. Gadkari himself.

More than 2,000 km of national highways are sought to be developed under the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ in Telangana alone, while it is 35,000 km across the nation.