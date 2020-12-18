Gadkari to lay stone for 396 km of NH

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be dedicating six projects worth ₹3,717 crore covering a length of 370 km while also laying the foundation stone for eight projects worth ₹9,440 crore covering a length of 396 km in Telangana, virtually, on December 21.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be participating through virtual platforms, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy at a press conference on Thursday.
The Centre was committed to building the Hyderabad to Vijayawada and Hyderabad to Bengaluru expressways besides taking over some of the key State roads but there have been delays in land acquisition, he said.
“I will be soon writing to the Chief Minister seeking cooperation in taking up land acquisition on a war footing as several letters written to the Chief Secretary and other officials had not elicited much response,” said Mr. Reddy.
More road projects can be taken up if the current works are completed and in this context he also pointed out the delay in taking up the Amberpet flyover in the last three years after the foundation stone was laid by Mr. Gadkari himself.
More than 2,000 km of national highways are sought to be developed under the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ in Telangana alone, while it is 35,000 km across the nation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath