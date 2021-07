Gaddiannaram market to be shifted to Bata Singaram

HYDERABAD

05 July 2021 20:56 IST

The Gaddiannaram market would soon be shifted to the cargo logistics hub at Bata Singaram on temporary basis as the development of facilities at Koheda market was taking time, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the new office building of the Marketing department, including the Agricultural Marketing Research Wing, he said the research wing established with the help of Ernst & Young was first such initiative in the country to help the farming community take up cultivation of crops based on the changing demands in the market.

The research wing would suggest crops which have demand at local, national and international level before the commencement of a season by analysing the market demands and prices so that farmers could get returns on their produce. Based on the advisory from the research wing, the Agriculture and Marketing departments would educate farmers, the Minister said.

Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Director of Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai and others participated in the event.