Gachibowli Flyover to be closed from midnight to early morning for seven days

The Gachibowli Flyover will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., for seven days: from September 19 to 26. According to an advisory issued by Cyberabad Traffic police on Thursday (September 19, 2024), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be undertaking construction work for the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover at Gachibowli Junction during the seven days.

The police have suggested alternate routes: people going from Biodiversity junction to IIIT junction were suggested to bypass the flyover, travel beside it via Bicha Reddy sweets (Telecom Nagar) to Gachibowli Junction, then to IIIT Junction. For those traveling from IIIT junction to Biodiversity junction, they were suggested to bypass the flyover, travel beside it via Gachibowli Junction to the Biodiversity Junction.