GA-ASI ties up with local firm to tailor RPA crew training

U.S.-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) announced their collaboration with Sankhya Infotech Limited here, to produce simulation and training solutions for SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) programme on Wednesday.

These aircraft variants are designed to provide advanced surveillance capability for maritime and littoral missions, an increasingly important mission for India as it seeks to play a larger role in securing the sea lines of communication in the Indian Ocean.

The partnership aims to tailor RPA crew training to comply with the relevant Indian standards. By working with Sankhya, the GA-ASI intends to provide simulation and training solutions in compliance with global standards and to deliver cutting-edge training to pilots, sensor operators and maintenance crew.

This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration of an Indian company with GA-ASI. “We are excited to explore collaborations with various companies here. Our role as the world’s leading manufacturer of RPA systems, radars, electro-optic and related mission systems, provides opportunities to build long-term relationships, especially in small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. We look to deliver an affordable, high-quality training platform,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI.

According to Sridhar Krishna, CEO and managing director of Sankhya Infotech,“This is a validation of the tech capabilities of Indian aerospace and defence companies which has moved up the value chain significantly. We are now capable of exploring opportunities in very exclusive and cutting-edge technology areas,” he said in a press release.