ADVERTISEMENT

G20 Agriculture Ministerial meet gets underway today in Hyderabad

June 15, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Over 200 delegates from member and invited countries as well as international organisations expected for the three-day event 

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad is all set to host the G20 Agriculture Ministerial meeting, a three-day affair, from June 15.

Agriculture Ministers from various countries and director generals of international organisations will be among the more than 200 delegates who are expected at the meeting.

Sharing details in a release on Wednesday, the organisers said day one will commence with inauguration of an exhibition by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, showcasing India’s achievements in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. It will be followed by agriculture deputies meeting, and in the second half, there will be events on managing agribusiness for profit, people and planet and connecting the digitally disconnected: harnessing the power of digital technologies in agriculture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 16, the meeting will begin with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar welcoming the Ministers and other heads of the delegation. The ministerial engagements on the day will include discussions on sustainable agriculture for food security and nutrition and a high-level ministerial discussion on women-led agriculture, sustainable biodiversity and climate solutions, in three parallel sessions.

The meeting will conclude on June 17 with the adoption of the outcomes of the Agriculture Working Group, G20, Indian presidency. The delegation will go on a technical excursion to ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US