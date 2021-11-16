FVX-animation-gaming event Indiajoy-2021 gets underway

In the last three years, 10 new VFX production houses have set up operations in Hyderabad, says KTR

The fourth edition of the four-day FVX-animation-gaming event called IndiaJoy-2021 began on Tuesday with bullish expectations about the post-pandemic world. “India’s active Internet base is expected to reach 900 million by 2025. The size of the image sector is expected to reach ₹ 3 lakh crore or $44 billion by 2024 or a compounded annual growth of 13.5% which is staggering,” said the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao while inaugurating the hybrid event with both offline and online presence.

“In the last three years, 10 new VFX production houses have set up operations in Hyderabad and 45 gaming companies have chosen Hyderabad to set up their base taking the total to 80 companies in the city over the past two years. An Israeli company called CrazyLabs has partnered with Hyderabad-based Street Lamp Games to develop hyper casual games,” said the Minister reeling out statistics.

Mr. Rao accepted that there has been a slip-up on the schedule of the 1.6 million square-foot Image Tower facility but promised that it will be ready by the first quarter of 2023.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Rajiv Chilaka of Green Gold Animations said the pandemic had a big impact on VFX industry. “There was a big dip in animation and gaming industry. But VFX was the worst affected as shooting was stopped,” he said.

A clutch of MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the event that is being touted as one of the biggest with multiple tracks on VFX, OTT, gaming and animation.