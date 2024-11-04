Future packaging date on mushrooms a manual typing error: Zomato CEO

Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed a recent food safety inspection issue at their Hyperpure facility in Hyderabad, involving a mislabelled mushroom packaging, which led to a temporary concern over food safety compliance. Mr. Goyal took to ‘X’ on Monday to clarify that the future packaging date on the mushrooms was a typing error, which was already identified by the warehouse teams and rejected during a quality check.

On October 29, during an inspection at Zomato’s Hyperpure facility in Kukatpally, a food safety team found 18 kg of Manegrow brand button mushrooms, valued at ₹ 7,200, labelled with a future packing date of October 30. Responding to this, Mr Goyal said “Just want to clarify that the FSSAI team noted that 90 packets of button mushrooms had incorrect packaging date — these were already identified by our warehouse team and were rejected during an inward Quality Check (QC). This is not usual and was due to a manual typing error on the vendor’s side,”. He also added that the vendor in question has since been delisted from Zomato’s database.

