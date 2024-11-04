ADVERTISEMENT

Future packaging date on mushrooms a manual typing error: Zomato CEO

Published - November 04, 2024 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

During an inspection on October 29 at Zomato Hypercure Private Limited in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area, the food safety teams discovered mushrooom’s with future packaging date. | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed a recent food safety inspection issue at their Hyperpure facility in Hyderabad, involving a mislabelled mushroom packaging, which led to a temporary concern over food safety compliance. Mr. Goyal took to ‘X’ on Monday to clarify that the future packaging date on the mushrooms was a typing error, which was already identified by the warehouse teams and rejected during a quality check.

On October 29, during an inspection at Zomato’s Hyperpure facility in Kukatpally, a food safety team found 18 kg of Manegrow brand button mushrooms, valued at ₹ 7,200, labelled with a future packing date of October 30. Responding to this, Mr Goyal said “Just want to clarify that the FSSAI team noted that 90 packets of button mushrooms had incorrect packaging date — these were already identified by our warehouse team and were rejected during an inward Quality Check (QC). This is not usual and was due to a manual typing error on the vendor’s side,”. He also added that the vendor in question has since been delisted from Zomato’s database.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US