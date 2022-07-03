Future of gaming looks bright, say experts

July 03, 2022 00:34 IST

Gaming conclave held in Hyderabad

Telangana has always encouraged the gaming community to design new games and see growth in the gaming industry, which can be a source of employment. These were the observations of policymakers and experts at a gaming conclave held here.

Trinity Gaming India, a gaming content and marketing company, organised a conclave in collaboration with the Telangana government and Elets, to discuss gaming as a career and the opportunities available in the industry to youngsters. Deliberations were also held on how content creators can monetise their content.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Naveen Mittal opined that the gaming industry can serve as a source of employment and that conversations could be had on how more people could enter the industry to build their careers. “I believe gaming can be a huge source of education, right from school to higher education stage; there is no better way to learn than through gaming and this has been proved correct in numerous ways,” he said.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan pointed out that Hyderabad was one of the first cities to adapt to the metaverse and that the government sees immense benefit in this for the gaming industry in future. “Gaming has grown a lot over the past two years. We have always encouraged the gaming community to design new games and grow the industry. The roll-out of 5G gaming will be exciting and an entirely new experience for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, co-founder Trinity Gaming Abhishek Agarwal said that the company is looking forward to participate in the growth of the gaming industry nationally. “We hope that our meeting with the State dignitaries is successful and culminates positively for the future community of gamers,” he said.