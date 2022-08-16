Funeral of slain TRS leader held in Teldarupalli amid tight security

Thammineni Krishnaiah who was hacked to death by assailants at his native village

Special Correspondent KHAMMAM
August 16, 2022 22:27 IST

Scores of mourners on Tuesday bid a tearful adieu to Thammineni Krishnaiah, 62, a local leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who was hacked to death by assailants at his native Teldarupalli village in Khammam rural mandal on Monday.

People from various villages paid their last respects to the slain TRS leader at his funeral held amid tight security arrangements at Teldarupalli on Tuesday.

Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and a host of other TRS leaders also participated in the funeral procession of Krishnaiah.

The murder of Krishnaiah sparked violent protest by some infuriated villagers, who ransacked the house of Thammineni Koteshwara Rao, a local CPI(M) leader, on Monday afternoon.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C. remained in force in Teldarupalli. A large posse of police personnel haD been deployed in the village to prevent untoward incidents.

The Khammam rural police registered cases against eight accused including Thammineni Koteshwara Rao based on a complaint filed by the son of the slain TRS leader. Preliminary inquiry indicated that the gruesome murder of the TRS leader by the assailants was motivated by political rivalry.

Sources said the special teams constituted by the police higher-ups are on the lookout for the accused.

